LPL Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,175,000 after purchasing an additional 333,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

Shares of PH stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/lpl-financial-llc-has-1-08-million-holdings-in-parker-hannifin-corp-ph.html.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.