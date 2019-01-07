LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,914 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $25.95 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

