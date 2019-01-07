LXB Retail Properties (LXB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.97

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 128877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from LXB Retail Properties’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 56.6%.

About LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB)

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

