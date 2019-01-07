M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in M.D.C. by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.62 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/m-d-c-holdings-inc-mdc-holdings-reduced-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.