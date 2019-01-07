Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 9,600 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $6,674,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,061,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 3.25%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

