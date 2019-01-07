Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 21,066.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,925 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,414,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 187.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 574.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 690,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of HOME opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.38 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.64%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, Director Philip L. Francis bought 3,875 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $66,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 4,993 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,258.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,751 shares of company stock worth $661,995 over the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in At Home Group Inc (HOME)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/macquarie-group-ltd-raises-position-in-at-home-group-inc-home.html.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.