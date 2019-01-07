Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

In other news, insider James Lee Iker sold 23,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $937,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director University Yale sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $4,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,253 shares of company stock worth $51,568,747. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

