Man Group plc Boosts Stake in South State Corp (SSB)

Man Group plc raised its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in South State were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of South State by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South State by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in South State by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $61.89 on Monday. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Director Paula Harper Bethea purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $63,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at $925,627.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSB. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

