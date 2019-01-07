Manchester United PLC (MANU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $175.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.12 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Manchester United by 31.4% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,650,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 7.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manchester United by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,470. The company has a market capitalization of $759.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

