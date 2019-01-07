Manoj Sahoo Sells 2,444 Shares of Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $25,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Calyxt stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.01. The firm has a market cap of $374.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.54. Calyxt Inc has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $27.23.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 6,256.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLXT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calyxt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 134.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Manoj Sahoo Sells 2,444 Shares of Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/manoj-sahoo-sells-2444-shares-of-calyxt-inc-clxt-stock.html.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.