Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 572,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 295,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

