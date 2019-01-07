Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MCOA stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Marijuana Company Of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

