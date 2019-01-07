Marina Biotech, Inc. (MRNA) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 1,652,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,800. Marina Biotech has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Marina Biotech Company Profile

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

