Marshwinds Advisory Co. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marshwinds Advisory Co. owned about 0.12% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 247.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,955,000 after purchasing an additional 98,599 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

NYSE TR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.17. 1,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,859. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.36. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.51 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

