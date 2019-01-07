Marshwinds Advisory Co. Sells 2,338 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.2% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. 4,069,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

