Marshwinds Advisory Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. reduced its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIFI traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,049. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $49.71 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%.

In other Gulf Island Fabrication news, Director John Peter Laborde sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $37,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,568 shares of company stock valued at $679,140. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

