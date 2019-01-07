Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s share price was down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Approximately 3,025,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11,802% from the average daily volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/matomy-media-group-mtmy-trading-down-14-7.html.

About Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Matomy Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matomy Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.