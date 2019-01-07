Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stake Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Mattel by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $10.41 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

