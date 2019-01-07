Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.16

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 1341628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.76.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC lowered Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$76.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.42%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

