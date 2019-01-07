Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

“We are initiating coverage of Genco Shipping (GNK), the owner of one of the largest, most diversified fleets of dry bulk vessels.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. restated a reduce rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.64.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $366.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $254,800.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,717.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 658,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 288,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

