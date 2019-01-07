MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. MB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MB Financial.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $241.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.85 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of MBFI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 897,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,325. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $662,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MB Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,147,000 after purchasing an additional 384,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MB Financial by 917.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MB Financial by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 744,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 629,830 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in MB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

