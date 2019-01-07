Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.72.

MCD stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,314. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/mcdonalds-corp-mcd-position-lifted-by-moody-national-bank-trust-division.html.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.