Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Merck’s new products like Keytruda, Lynparza, and Bridion are contributing meaningfully to the top line. Keytruda sales are gaining momentum with approval for additional indications, especially in the first-line lung cancer setting as it is the only anti-PD-1 approved in this setting. Animal health and vaccine products are also performing strongly and remain core growth drivers for Merck. Meanwhile, Merck will continue to focus on cost-cutting initiatives to drive the bottom line. However, generic competition for several drugs and pricing pressure will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise and on products like Isentress (HIV), Zepatier (HCV) and Zostavax (vaccine) remains. Merck’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.32.

MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $2,721,420.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

