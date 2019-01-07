Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $173.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

