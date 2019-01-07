MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $207,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 14,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $680,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,748 shares of company stock worth $8,032,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.57. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.