MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

