MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 87.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

