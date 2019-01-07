Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $612.01.

MTD opened at $527.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total value of $268,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

