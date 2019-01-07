MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.07. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $99.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP K. Pigott Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 31,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,683.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,425 shares of company stock worth $200,710. 22.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

