Michael Parini Sells 4,250 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 12th, Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.20, for a total value of $376,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.85. 95,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,753. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.61.

WARNING: “Michael Parini Sells 4,250 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/michael-parini-sells-4250-shares-of-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx-stock.html.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.