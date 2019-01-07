Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $994.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,774,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,158,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,048 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,767,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 669,901 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

