Micron Technology (MU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

MU stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Signition LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 587.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

