Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,249,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 271,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Microsoft worth $943,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $101.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $782.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

