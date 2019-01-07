Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Boenning Scattergood set a $57.00 target price on Middlefield Banc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Director Darryl E. Mast bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.58 per share, with a total value of $69,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

