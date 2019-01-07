Mincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $54,817.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00945134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,126,725 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

