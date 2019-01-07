Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $3.85 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, Director Thomas E. Hughes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,184.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 195,700 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 731.8% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 184,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

