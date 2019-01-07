Mirai (MRI) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Mirai has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirai has a market cap of $29,902.00 and $2,412.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00044833 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

