Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

MRTX opened at $44.99 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,986,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 800,223 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,565,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

