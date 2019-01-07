Mithril Ore Price Reaches $15.86 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $181,446.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00390119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00125014 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007875 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000995 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,438 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.