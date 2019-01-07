Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 777,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 897,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

MNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $106,026. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,880,000 after purchasing an additional 925,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 336,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/momenta-pharmaceuticals-mnta-stock-price-up-7-8.html.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.