Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 777,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 897,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
MNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.06.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $106,026. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,880,000 after purchasing an additional 925,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 336,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTA)
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.
