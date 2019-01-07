Mongodb Inc (MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.39). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $61,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,487 shares of company stock valued at $72,372,563 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Mongodb by 1,556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

