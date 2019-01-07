Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 95 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 57.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $98.34 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

