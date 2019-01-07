Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €11.20 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.07 ($26.83).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €14.55 ($16.92) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a fifty-two week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

