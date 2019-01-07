Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,734,000 after buying an additional 1,243,698 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3,020.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,673,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after buying an additional 1,619,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,517,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,396,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 978,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 919,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $60.91 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2453 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th.

