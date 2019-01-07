Morgan Stanley Downgrades Big Lots (BIG) to Equal Weight

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.69.

Big Lots stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 314,080 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

