Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Avaya (AVYA)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AVYA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

AVYA stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.00 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 185.96% and a net margin of 114.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avaya by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 290,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 186.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,206,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avaya by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 135,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1,018.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth about $1,995,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

