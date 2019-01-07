Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for William Hill (WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 243 ($3.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of William Hill to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 304 ($3.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.07 ($3.88).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 164.70 ($2.15) on Monday. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

