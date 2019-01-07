Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of IHG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. 2,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,216. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $69.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

