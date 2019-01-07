Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Vale SA (VALE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,230,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Vale worth $57,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vale by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 306,922 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Vale by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,110,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 476,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.37. Vale SA has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/morgan-stanley-trims-stake-in-vale-sa-vale.html.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.