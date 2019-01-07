Mosaic (MOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company is well placed to gain from rising global demand for fertilizers. The Vale Fertilizantes acquisition is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Moreover, Mosaic is expected to benefit from cost-reduction action and capacity expansion. The company is also committed to returning capital to shareholders.”

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,683. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 541,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,619,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,680,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,374,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

